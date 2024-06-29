It's natural to want to eat your favorite restaurant's dishes on the regular, but going out multiple times a week isn't necessarily sustainable. Thankfully, you don't have always to be a master chef to enjoy a home-cooked rendition of your favorite meals. Take Outback Steakhouse's potato soup; it's a comforting and hearty dish that boasts a velvety smooth consistency with a crispy bacon garnish. It turns out it's pretty straightforward to prepare, and Mashed recipe developer Feta Topalu shares the easy steps.

Her copycat Outback Steakhouse potato soup recipe will be familiar to anyone who's ordered it when dining out. Topalu notes, "I made sure to include key ingredients that are characteristic of the restaurant's version." Russet potatoes, bacon, and cheddar cheese bring all the main flavors to the table, but don't underestimate the chicken broth, cream, vegetables, and seasonings she uses to mimic the original, all of which combine to make this a soup anyone could love. Topalu tells us, "What I love most about this soup is how incredibly creamy and comforting it is, along with the rich and smoky flavor from the bacon bits."

Depending on your portion size, this soup works well as an appetizer or main course. Topalu recommends, "When serving soup, you can't go wrong with crusty bread or garlic breadsticks," and adds, "A crisp, green side salad with a tangy vinaigrette would also complement the soup." Pair it with a grilled steak or roasted chicken to round it out for a filling meal.