Shady Things About Applebee's Menu

The 2 for $25 deal at Applebee's offers double entrées and an appetizer for the discounted price of $25 ... or does it? While the title of this promotion suggests that patrons pay a flat fee for their food, in reality, there's a slew of hidden upcharges on many items that can cause that final bill to skyrocket well over the $25 mark.

"Why does it say 2 for $25 when almost every item has an upcharge?" reads the title of a Reddit thread in which users discuss the deal that some find misleading and confusing. The post features a screenshot on the user's Applebee's app, where the promo is referred to as the "2 for $2X." This "2X," users assumed, was a way to account for the extra fees attached to the majority of the entrées and appetizers offered. "Why do I need a math degree and philosophy degree to understand what [...] this promo is supposed to mean," joked one user. This is hardly the only discussion among consumers pointing out sneaky changes made to the 2 for $25, which has eliminated the clear-cut, lucrative aspect previously offered. While there appears to be a select few items that do not to come with hidden charges, you may have to choose between limited choices to stay within that $25 limit, or forking up extra to order what you really want. The choice is yours.