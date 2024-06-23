The Mistake You're Making When Preparing Bacon In The Microwave

There's a reason that bacon is a star ingredient in so many dishes (including desserts). It's packed with flavor. However, there's no denying that it can be a bit of a pain to make, with each cooking method having its downsides. If you've deemed the oven too time-consuming and the stovetop too prone to splatters, you might opt to microwave bacon instead. Before you fling your bacon into your microwave, Mashed has found that there are a few mistakes everyone makes when cooking bacon, including one specific to microwaving. When it comes to zapping bacon in the microwave, you want to steer clear of paper towels during the cooking process.

Many microwave methods instruct you to lay your bacon atop a layer of paper towels to soak up the grease and allow the bacon to get nice and crispy, with some even adding another layer of paper towels on top to catch the grease splatters. Though this makes for a quick and easy cleanup, often, the paper towel sticks to the bacon if you don't peel it off fast enough. Not to mention using that many paper towels for a few slices of bacon isn't exactly environmentally friendly. Grab a bowl and plate instead. Turn the bowl upside down and drape your bacon over it to cook, allowing the grease to collect on the plate below.