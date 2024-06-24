Expert Tips For Making Vegetarian Gumbo Like An Executive Chef

Gumbo may be known for its hearty chunks of shrimp, chicken, or sausages, but vegetarian gumbo holds a strong place in classic New Orleans food. Mashed spoke to Edgar "Dook" Chase IV, an expert on this subject, and learned that vegetarian gumbo already exists in Louisiana cuisine as green gumbo. Chase is the executive chef of Dooky Chase's, located just outside of New Orleans' French Quarter. Throughout the restaurant's 80 years in business, only Chase's grandmother (the late Leah Chase) and great-grandmother have preceded him as executive chef.

Whereas a typical gumbo recipe uses tomato for a stew base, green gumbo is a medley of leafy veggies. Collard greens, mustard greens, spinach, carrot tops, and Swiss chard are just some of many vegetables that come together to make this stew such a vibrant shade of green. Although the type and amount of vegetables used can vary, there is only one rule. "The key is to use an odd number of greens," Chase explains, adding, "That is the superstition coming out of our tradition and culture." Whether you use five, seven, or nine, some believe that the number of greens represents the number of new friends you'll make. To make a green gumbo, Chase recommends parboiling the greens (partially cooking them in water) and saving the brothy water left over after removing the greens, or the potlikker. "Grind those greens up and bring it back to cooking with the potlikker, and you got a great green gumbo, vegetarian," says Chase.