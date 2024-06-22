The Unhealthiest Steak Cuts You Can Buy

Steak is a great source of protein, iron, and many other vitamins and minerals. However, the nutritional benefits of steak can easily be outweighed by its unhealthy elements. It doesn't take a genius to see the recurring theme in the unhealthiest cuts of meat: they are all particularly high in fat, saturated fat, and cholesterol. Consuming large quantities of these can increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as heart disease and stroke, as well as contribute to weight gain and other health issues. But some cuts of beef are healthier than others, so it's useful to know the nutrition information when deciding on both the type and amount of steak to eat.

That's why we've put together this list — to help you understand the health factors of various cuts of steak when choosing one at a restaurant or grocery store. Yes, some cuts are noteworthy for their poor overall health profiles, but this doesn't mean you need to eliminate them from your diet entirely. The key is always moderation. Armed with nutrition facts, you'll find it easier to make steak choices that support your overall well-being, including opting for leaner cuts over more fattier ones, especially if you find yourself consistently eating lots of steak.