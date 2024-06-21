TikTok's Sandwich Station Trend Is Like A Deli Platter ... But More Work

TikTok is like the holy grail of life hacks, often introducing us to creative solutions for problems we didn't even know we had — like the Coca-Cola hack that shows how the tab on a soda can could double as the perfect straw holder. But not everything seen on the app is equally as pertinent. When it comes to the viral sandwich station trend, it seems like a lot more trouble than it's worth.

Using a method similar to the snackle box – another TikTok trend, which had folks storing their snacks in tackle boxes — sandwich lovers on the platform have taken it upon themselves to transform their countertop into something you might see in a professional kitchen. With an array of meats, cheeses, toppings, and condiments separated into individual containers, the idea is to create a sandwich station resembling that of Subway or Potbelly. Don't get us wrong; we're all about self-love and making something beautiful just for the sake of doing it. But a mountain of unnecessary storage containers to wash, dry, and store feels more like a punishment than a helpful hack.