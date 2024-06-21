TikTok's Sandwich Station Trend Is Like A Deli Platter ... But More Work
TikTok is like the holy grail of life hacks, often introducing us to creative solutions for problems we didn't even know we had — like the Coca-Cola hack that shows how the tab on a soda can could double as the perfect straw holder. But not everything seen on the app is equally as pertinent. When it comes to the viral sandwich station trend, it seems like a lot more trouble than it's worth.
Using a method similar to the snackle box – another TikTok trend, which had folks storing their snacks in tackle boxes — sandwich lovers on the platform have taken it upon themselves to transform their countertop into something you might see in a professional kitchen. With an array of meats, cheeses, toppings, and condiments separated into individual containers, the idea is to create a sandwich station resembling that of Subway or Potbelly. Don't get us wrong; we're all about self-love and making something beautiful just for the sake of doing it. But a mountain of unnecessary storage containers to wash, dry, and store feels more like a punishment than a helpful hack.
Friends don't make friends build their own sandwiches
Making a sandwich station at home doesn't just require sandwich ingredients; it also calls for a bit of equipment. A divided serving tray is popular amongst influencers. Once you acquire the completely superfluous organizing materials, you actually have to fill each well with far more food than could ever fit on one sandwich. Now, if you plan to eat sandwiches every day for a week, then loading all of your favorite ingredients into one expertly organized container could certainly make a touch less work for you down the road. However, if you aren't living in a "Groundhog Day"-esque situation, it seems a little daunting to have a container of slowly decaying vegetables glaring at you every time you open the fridge. Though, we'll let you judge the idea as presented on TikTok for yourself.
@chefwithpalette ♬ Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man
While it's downright unreasonable to set up an entire sandwich station for a party of one, it's slightly more plausible that it could be used in place of a deli platter, bringing customizable sandwiches to your next potluck. Even still, putting your friends to work instead of putting together a smorgasbord of sandwiches for them seems like it might break some potluck rules. And shall we mention — just once more for emphasis — the entirely unnecessary pile of containers you'll be left to wash at the end? Better to skip the sandwich station trend and stick to our collective passion for posting pictures of our food on the internet.