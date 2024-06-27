This Is The Best Store-Bought Ranch

Does ranch dressing make the world go 'round? Maybe not, but it does make a plate of wings, salad, or pizza infinitely better. Well, unless you pick up a subpar bottle of the stuff, that is.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that not all store-bought ranches are created equal. If you're more of a casual dipper than a ranch fanatic, picking from the dozens of options available at the grocery store can be a little overwhelming. Luckily, Mashed ranked 17 popular store-bought ranch dressings, and we can definitively tell you that Hidden Valley buttermilk ranch deserves a spot in your fridge. Our rankers poured over tons of online reviews to come to this conclusion, paying particular attention to how ranch lovers described the consistency and flavor of a brand — and found that Hidden Valley buttermilk ranch delivered on both.

"This is one of the best ranch flavors out there. So smooth and creamy and delicious. We love it," said one review on Hidden Valley's website. Others praised the condiment for tasting just like the homemade buttermilk ranch they grew up with. Another fan even deemed the brand's buttermilk ranch better than its original recipe, and we can't say we disagree. In our ranking, Hidden Valley's O.G. ranch ended up in fourth place simply due to not being quite as flavorful as the buttermilk variety.