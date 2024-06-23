13 European Cocktails Experts Say You Need To Try At Least Once

Aside from booking a month-long overseas vacation, immersing yourself in the food and drinks of countries across Europe is one of the best ways to get to know the region and its many cultures. You know about pizza, bratwurst, and fish and chips, but you might be less familiar with the Hugo cocktail, the Swimming Pool, and the Corpse Reviver No. 2. These drinks are just some of the alcoholic beverages that make our list of European drinks you need to get your hands on. To compile our list, we spoke with three experts, Chris Tunstall, the founder of the blog and bar tools store A Bar Above; Camille Wilson, the founder of the blog The Cocktail Snob and author of the book Free Spirit Cocktails; and Kate Schröder, the head bartender at Flora, a bar in Graz, Austria.

If you're wondering how European cocktails differ from cocktails from any other part of the world, Tunstall said that there isn't a specific set of characteristics that distinguish them, but their ingredients sometimes set them apart. "[T]he main difference [between European and American cocktails] will be in the ingredients, from what is accessible to the quality of particular ingredients in specific places," he said, explaining, "Some unique ingredients that exist in Europe may be hard to find in the American market, and vice versa." From bubbly Italian spritzes to an electric blue throwback drink from Germany, here are the European cocktails you have to try at least once.