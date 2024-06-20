Top Chef Winner Danny Garcia On The Tragedy That Made His Victory Bittersweet - Exclusive

After 14 episodes, 16 chefs, and a trip on a cruise, it's all come down to this. "Top Chef" has crowned a new winner in chef Danny Garcia and he couldn't be more excited. We're not too surprised, as the chef won several challenges this season and left the show with $303,000 dollars in his pocket, more money than any chef has ever won on the show. However, it was his final menu that garnered him the win.

For his final cook of the competition, Garcia was asked to create any four course menu he wanted, so the chef chose to focus on "significant food memories" while highlighting the sea. Since scallops were the first thing Garcia ever cooked, the chef started with a scallop and habanero leche de tigre with a breadfruit and nori tuile. Even though all the judges loved his tuile, they found the scallop lacked salt. Host Kristen Kish thought Garcia's second course of smoked mussels with plantains and cabbage, smoked mussel mayo, and fines herbes purée to be "really tasty." Then, the judges found the spiny lobster of Garcia's third course to be undercooked.

Thankfully the chef's final course, a melon sorbet with avocado yogurt, candied seaweed, and a condensed milk stamp sealed the win. Tom Colicchio was skeptical when he saw the candied seaweed, but told the other judges that once he tasted it, he just shut up and enjoyed it. That dish was the culmination of a menu that Gail Simmons said she found "unusual, exciting, and surprising."