The Top Chef Final 3 Reflect On Their Journey To The Finale - Exclusive

We knew that season 21 of "Top Chef" would come with some fun and interesting twists. But we never could have imagined a season full of fire bombs, meat raffles, extra Cheftestants, and the threat of a double elimination. Set those unique challenges in bucolic, the show's filming location, add in a brand-new host in Kristen Kish, and you have one exciting season.

While the season started back in March with 15 chefs, after 13 weeks and several elimination challenges, we're down to the final three: chefs Danny Garcia, Daniel "Dan" Jacobs, and Savannah Miller. These three chefs have won Quickfires, scored immunity, and are each leaving with several thousand dollars in their pockets. But with every high comes a low. Each of these chefs have also found themselves on the bottom a few times and Miller even had to pay an unexpected visit to urgent care. Each pushed through, and now, only one more cook stands between them and the title of Top Chef.

Before tonight's finale we were lucky enough to sit down with the three chefs and discuss how they got here, what their favorite challenge of the season was, and how Kristen Kish fared in her inaugural season as host.