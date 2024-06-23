Sandwich Chains That Serve The Highest Quality Deli Meats

There's something about a delicious deli sandwich that stays with you. It's a satisfying, seemingly simple meal that becomes your go-to order. You even tell your friends about it. This is exactly what sandwich chains are hoping for — in fact, they're counting on it. The fast casual market is packed with sandwich chains, and the quality of deli meat you'll find at these places is all over the map. Pinpointing the chains that serve the highest quality meats isn't easy, and that's why we're here to help.

When looking for a sandwich chain that prioritizes high-quality deli meat, a reputation for consistency goes a long way. We must also recognize the changes happening within consumer culture. More than ever before, people care about where their deli meat comes from and how it's processed. Several popular sandwich chains have made commendable efforts to make all-natural, sustainably-sourced meat the company standard, while others have failed to modernize their menus. We'll get more detailed about our methods for determining deli meat quality at the end of the article.

Let's face it, even deli meat that is minimally processed and comes from humanely raised animals isn't going to be the healthiest or most environmentally friendly thing you can eat. Deli meats are high in sodium and contain chemically-engineered preservatives. Plus, preparing meat for human consumption requires a lot of water. But for those days when only a deli sandwich will do, consider visiting these chains to get the highest quality meat.