Refreshing Watermelon Salad Recipe
Watermelon is one of the fruits most synonymous with summer, and its fresh, juicy sweetness makes it the perfect treat to help you cool off on a hot day. But, watermelon isn't just for snacking or blitzing into an icy drink. It can also be transformed into a wonderfully flavorful salad that's perfect for serving alongside other savory dishes. This refreshing watermelon salad recipe, brought to us by Catherine Brookes, is packed with vibrant ingredients, providing the perfect balance of tang and sweetness.
The base of this salad, of course, consists of delicious, crunchy cubed watermelon, but we throw some fantastic, complementary flavors in there, too. Cucumber adds extra color, freshness, and texture, while red onion adds a hint of sharpness and aromatic flavor. Feta cheese brings a richer, creamier element to the salad, and fresh mint rounds everything off with its cooling, herbaceous taste. Then, everything is tossed in a deliciously tangy dressing, which balances the sweetness of the watermelon perfectly.
The result is a salad with heaps of crunch and flavor that looks and feels a little sophisticated despite requiring just a handful of basic ingredients and minimal prep. It's perfect for serving up at a big summer barbecue alongside grilled meats and veggies, but it's tasty enough to enjoy at any time of the year!
Gather the ingredients for this refreshing watermelon salad
To make the dressing for this watermelon salad, you'll need extra-virgin olive oil, lemon juice, balsamic vinegar, honey, and salt. Then, the base of the salad consists of diced watermelon, English cucumber, red onion, crumbled feta cheese, and chopped mint leaves.
Step 1: Mix the dressing
In a small bowl, mix together the olive oil, lemon juice, balsamic vinegar, honey, and salt.
Step 2: Dice the watermelon
Dice the watermelon into cubes.
Step 3: Add the salad ingredients to a bowl
Add the watermelon, cucumber, onion, half of the feta, and half of the mint to a large mixing bowl.
Step 4: Add the dressing and toss
Pour over the dressing and toss to combine.
Step 5: Serve, topped with mint and feta
Transfer to your serving bowl of choice and scatter over the remaining feta and mint.
Which other fresh herbs that would work well in this watermelon salad?
With its refreshing taste, mint is an excellent pairing for juicy watermelon. But, if you don't have fresh mint on hand or want to switch things up, there are a whole host of other herbs that could work brilliantly in this salad. Firstly, basil is a fantastic option. Its slightly sweet, peppery flavor complements the watermelon perfectly, and it brings a bit more of an aromatic taste to the salad. To add basil to the salad, just thinly slice the leaves as you would the mint and toss them through with the other ingredients.
Another great option is cilantro, which can bring a bright, citrusy zing to the salad. A little goes a long way with this herb, so chop it finely and start with a tablespoon or two, increasing, to taste, as desired. Other fresh herbs that would fit well in this watermelon salad include tarragon, dill, and parsley. You can, of course, opt for a combination of a few different herbs, as well, if you want to experiment with multiple flavors.
What other dressings work well for a watermelon salad?
The dressing for this watermelon salad is a classic vinaigrette made with olive oil, balsamic vinegar, lemon juice, honey, and salt. It's a fresh and tangy combination that fits perfectly with the other ingredients. However, if you fancy incorporating some other flavors into the salad, the dressing is something that's easy to switch up, and doing so is a great way to tailor the overall taste of the salad to your preferences.
One delicious option is to whip up an Asian-inspired dressing for your watermelon salad. Try mixing soy sauce, rice vinegar, minced ginger, and sesame oil. This will still provide the tang and saltiness you need to balance the sweetness in the salad while bringing a unique flavor twist.
Or, for something creamy, how about a mint yogurt dressing? Combine Greek yogurt, finely chopped fresh mint, a squeeze of lemon juice, and garlic powder. This dressing adds a cooling element to the salad, again balancing the watermelon in a slightly different way.
If you're looking to add a little heat to the salad, try making a chile and lime dressing. These two ingredients will fit right in with the other elements of the salad by adding some zing and a spicy kick. Just combine lime juice, olive oil, honey, and chopped fresh chile, and drizzle everything right over the watermelon salad.
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 1 tablespoon honey
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ½ watermelon
- ½ large English cucumber, diced
- ½ red onion, finely diced
- ½ cup crumbled feta cheese, divided
- ⅓ cup chopped mint leaves, divided
- In a small bowl, mix together the olive oil, lemon juice, balsamic vinegar, honey, and salt.
- Dice the watermelon into cubes.
- Add the watermelon, cucumber, onion, half of the feta, and half of the mint to a large mixing bowl.
- Pour over the dressing and toss to combine.
- Transfer to your serving bowl of choice and scatter over the remaining feta and mint.
|Calories per Serving
|153
|Total Fat
|7.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|11.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|20.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.4 g
|Total Sugars
|15.9 g
|Sodium
|244.7 mg
|Protein
|3.4 g