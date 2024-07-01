Watermelon is one of the fruits most synonymous with summer, and its fresh, juicy sweetness makes it the perfect treat to help you cool off on a hot day. But, watermelon isn't just for snacking or blitzing into an icy drink. It can also be transformed into a wonderfully flavorful salad that's perfect for serving alongside other savory dishes. This refreshing watermelon salad recipe, brought to us by Catherine Brookes, is packed with vibrant ingredients, providing the perfect balance of tang and sweetness.

The base of this salad, of course, consists of delicious, crunchy cubed watermelon, but we throw some fantastic, complementary flavors in there, too. Cucumber adds extra color, freshness, and texture, while red onion adds a hint of sharpness and aromatic flavor. Feta cheese brings a richer, creamier element to the salad, and fresh mint rounds everything off with its cooling, herbaceous taste. Then, everything is tossed in a deliciously tangy dressing, which balances the sweetness of the watermelon perfectly.

The result is a salad with heaps of crunch and flavor that looks and feels a little sophisticated despite requiring just a handful of basic ingredients and minimal prep. It's perfect for serving up at a big summer barbecue alongside grilled meats and veggies, but it's tasty enough to enjoy at any time of the year!