Milwaukee-Style Pizza Is Real, No Matter What People Say

Milwaukee is famous for its beer culture, dairy products, and Friday fish fries. However, a hidden gem lies amidst the breweries and cheese factories: Milwaukee-style pizza. Now, I'll admit Milwaukee isn't celebrated for its pizza, but residents and tourists are drawn to the allure of its provisions, even to the point of it being ranked among the best pizza cities in the U.S. As someone who has lived in Milwaukee for my entire adult life, I've determined our pizza warrants better recognition — at least, a nibble more than it currently gets. Milwaukee-style pizza doesn't share the same international fame as the icons from New York, Chicago, or Detroit, but it holds its own with a recipe that reflects the heart of the Midwest.

The debate around Milwaukee-style pizza's status is an uphill battle. Some argue it isn't a distinct variety due to its lower recognition than the acclaimed regional pizza styles. Some claim it's merely a ripoff of other cities'. As Chicago food reporter Steve Dolinsky told The Takeout, "There's no such thing ... They're just hyperlocalizing Midwestern tavern pie." Well, Mr. Dolinsky, you're certainly entitled to your opinion, but you're sadly mistaken. Milwaukee-style pizza is positively something special, with rich history and distinctive characteristics deserving of their own spotlight.