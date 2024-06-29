How To Get The Most Out Of Your Boozy Popsicles

If you grew up eating the kind of popsicles that come on a stick (or two sticks), then you are well aware of the urgency that accompanies getting them home from the store before they melt inside the paper wrappers. If you had to take the bus or even walk to the grocery store, however, you may be more familiar with freezer pops, which are the kind of not-yet-frozen treats you can buy at Dollar Tree for a buck (and a quarter) a box. Upscale they ain't, but they're cheap and practical since that plastic sleeve they come in means they can melt and be re-frozen with no harm done. What you may not know, however, is that you can buy the sleeves separately for making your own popsicles, and Cody Goldstein suggests that you use these for DIY booze-sicles.

According to Goldstein, "Using an ice pop sleeve as your molding option ... helps reduce any issues with the popsicle not fully freezing." As he explains, these will allow your cocktail concoctions to freeze more quickly and release more easily than silicon popsicle molds. What's more, if you only bite one end off the sleeve (or snip it, if you want to be all grown-up and use scissors), it'll hold the popsicle juice, too. This means that you can drink whatever part of the popsicle you're unable to eat before it melts so none of it needs to go to waste.