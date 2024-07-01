The Canned Fruit That'll Amp Up The Flavor Of Boring Baked Beans

Because we already know that pineapple and pork are a match made in heaven, baked beans with bacon, ham, or even pulled pork are a great canvas for the addition of the sweet tropical fruit. The type of canned pineapple you use, however, may depend on what you're looking for both texturally and flavor-wise in your baked beans.

If you opt for crushed pineapple, removing the juice will be difficult so you may end up with a sweeter pan of baked beans. Using chunks of pineapple, on the other hand, will allow you to not only drain the juice but the bits of pineapple that poke out the top of your beans will get caramelized and delicious in the oven. The beans will also be less sweet, and the chunks of pineapple will offer an exciting texture somewhere between the softness of the beans and the meatiness of whatever protein you add (should you choose to add one).

In fact, if you'd like to keep your baked beans vegetarian, pineapple is a great way to incorporate a textural element in the beans without using meat, especially since pineapple shreds similarly to jackfruit and can take on savory flavors well. Grilling canned pineapple rings and then shredding them for use in your baked beans will add both a sweet and smoky element to the dish — perfect for your next cookout or barbecue!