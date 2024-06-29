Canned Corn Brings A Varied Texture To Creamy Mashed Potatoes

Creamy mashed potatoes are among the most popular side dishes for both special occasions and a comforting meal at home, and for good reason. All that salty, buttery, starchy goodness warms you from the inside out, and mashed potatoes pair incredibly well with all kinds of foods. Still, even the best mashed potato recipes can get a little boring over time. To add a bit of excitement, all you need is canned corn. While you may be used to eating mashed potatoes alongside veggies like corn, adding canned corn directly to your mashed potatoes can add a much-needed textural element to the dish. Stay with us, we promise it's not as weird as it sounds. While some people leave their mashed potatoes a little chunky to add a bit of texture, canned corn offers crunchy texture and slightly sweet flavor to what might otherwise be one-note potatoes.

When you add the corn depends on the texture you want for your potatoes. Stir it in after mashing your potatoes to keep the corn whole so you get pops of sweet, juicy goodness in every bite. If you prefer your corn a bit more integrated into the dish, add it before you mash your potatoes so the corn flavor is distributed into the potatoes themselves and the corn pieces are softer.