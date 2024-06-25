Review: Starbucks' Brand-New Menu Items Bring The Energy And Some Snacks

Summer is upon us and coffee chains are abuzz with the release of the latest seasonal flavors. Starbucks is doing things a little differently this year. In addition to Starbucks' summer specials, the company is kicking off the season with a series of all-new permanent menu items, set to release on Tuesday, June 25. The cafe giant was sure to check an array of boxes with these novel offerings. The new permanent items will include additions to the coffee and tea menus, the pastry case, and the sandwich selection. Mashed got the invite to sample some of the goods ahead of the official launch, and we're here to give you the exclusive scoop on what Starbucks has in store.

Among Starbucks' new menu items are a pair of Iced Energy drinks available in Melon Burst or Tropical Citrus flavors, an Egg, Pesto and Mozzarella Sandwich, a Blueberry Streusel Muffin, and a Vanilla Sweet Cream nondairy creamer (Starbucks' first ever), that can be served as a cold foam or even in a Frappuccino. Mashed went to a Starbucks in New York City to taste these items. We also got some details about what's in them, how they're prepared, and the ways in which some of the items can be customized. Here's what you should know.