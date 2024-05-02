Starbucks Is, At Long Last, Adding Boba Drinks To The Menu This Summer

For those who've dreamt of ordering boba from Starbucks one day, this is your summer. Fans of the coffee chain have been calling on Starbucks' bigwigs to bring on the boba for years, and while there have been rumblings (like this boba tea drink that had fans on TikTok divided), nothing concrete has ever come of it — until now.

During a company earnings call on April 30, Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan confirmed that for summer 2024, boba was most certainly on the menu, according to Business Insider. Beyond calling them a "texture innovation" and introducing them as "Pearls," Narasimhan had little else to say about the long-awaited menu addition. Starbucks baristas and social media influencers, on the other hand, haven't been as tight-lipped.

On May 1, TikTok user (and Starbucks barista) @creigsilimon took to the app to share their recipe for a boba-based sipper that they introduced as the "new Starbucks Summer Skies Drink." Crafted with summer berry juice, coconut milk, and gooey raspberry boba pearls, the creator called it a "10 out of 10." Food influencer @markie_devo also leaked the entire summer beverage lineup in an April 2 Instagram post. In addition to the Summer Skies Drink, the Summer-Berry Starbucks Refresher and Summer-Berry Lemonade Starbucks Refresher will also contain raspberry boba pearls.