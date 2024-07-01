The Sweet Tip That Makes Building Ice Cream Sandwiches A Breeze

There are many reasons you'd want to make your own ice cream sandwiches rather than just grabbing a box at the grocery store (although if you're in a pinch, we can point you in the direction of the best kind of ice cream sandwiches to buy). Perhaps you want to come up with your own unique flavor combination of cookie and ice cream, or maybe you want to supersize your sandwich. However, if it's a classic, rectangular ice cream sandwich you seek, there's one tip that'll make it easy to assemble picture-perfect (and delicious) treats. All you need is a metal brownie pan.

Though you could theoretically bake a bunch of individual rectangular cookies, make your life a whole lot easier by creating a big slab instead. You could bake two giant cookies in your brownie pan if you want to use as few dishes as possible, or you could create one on a baking sheet that's roughly double the size of your brownie pan. Then, use your brownie pan as a vessel to build your sandwiches by laying down one layer of cookie, spreading your ice cream over it, and then topping it with another cookie layer before slicing it into portions. Take inspiration from the pan and try a brownie recipe or brownie mix, simply made in a much thinner layer, to craft cookies that are soft and cakey like the classic ice cream sandwiches you remember from childhood.