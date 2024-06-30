Hampton Chocolate Factory Sells A 5-Pound Ice Cream Cone (But Why?)

Located in downtown Tampa, Florida, Hampton Chocolate Factory practically paints itself as a sea of edible luxury and invites visitors to swim in it. While it doesn't boast a Willy Wonka-worthy chocolate river (which sounds dangerous, anyway), the store has chocolate bars, various caramels, and Liège Belgian waffles among other items. The most upscale thing about the place might be the way it scales up the size of ice cream cones.

Hampton Chocolate Factory sells aptly named Giant Cones (which also come in cups) that you need a reservation to order. Made with a thick and largely airless soft serve, it weighs 5 pounds and stands at about 2 feet tall. In a sense, a Giant Cone is child-sized. It's around 2 pounds lighter and a few inches taller than a typical newborn. These big creamy babies cost $35 apiece and have ample room for add-ons. They can be as elaborate as an ice cream tower topped with an enormous s'more and coated with mini marshmallows and graham cracker crumbs — or as simple as a spire of plain chocolate soft serve.

Time is truly money when it comes to the Giant Cone because customers can book a food challenge as part of their reservation. The setup is straightforward: If you eat the 80-ounce behemoth in under eight minutes, you don't have to pay for it and will receive a free T-shirt. However, an unspoken cost makes us question why this cone should exist.