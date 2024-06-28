The Unhealthiest Store-Bought Cold Brew Coffee You Can Find

Whether you need energy on a bright summer morning or you just can't take another hot coffee for your afternoon pick-me-up, cold brews have rightfully taken their place on coffee shop menus and grocery store aisles, offering us a beverage that's refreshing and robust. Although contested, the cool and caffeinated drink perhaps got its start at Stumptown Coffee Roasters in Portland, but it boomed in popularity throughout the 2010s, with Starbucks introducing it nationwide by 2016.

Crafting a cold brew isn't as easy as throwing ice cubes into your leftover coffee, either –– using cold water to soak the grounds for hours is just part of what makes cold brew different from iced coffee. What's more, cold brew has the potential to be a healthier alternative since the brewing process results in less acidity, meaning you might not need cream and sugar to achieve a smooth taste.

Be warned, however –– not all store-bought cold brews deliver much on the wellness front. In fact, many of them are downright unhealthy. Apart from sneaking in unnecessary added sugars, you'll be surprised to find many of these cold brews pack in high sodium levels, along with excessive additives and in one case, even butter. Take a look at our list of some of the unhealthiest store-bought cold brews to help you decide which ones to avoid when you want to get your caffeine buzz but keep your wellness in check.