Shady Things About Hardee's Menu

Hardee's may not quite sit on the same tier as the likes of McDonald's, Wendy's, or Burger King in the race for the nation's most famous burger joint, but it's put up an admirable fight. Founded by Wilber Hardee in North Carolina in 1960, the chain now boasts over 1,800 restaurants in the Southern and Midwestern U.S. as well as hundreds more dotting the Middle East in such nations as the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia.

Getting to this point hasn't been easy. Hardee's has faced its fair share of criticism over the years — primarily for its surprisingly suggestive advertising decisions. Back in the 2000s, the chain's commercial of choice was typically a scantily clad female celebrity (including Kim Kardashian, Kate Upton, and Paris Hilton) grasping or devouring a juicy burger. Hardee's started to shift away from this kind of advertising after its former CEO, Andy Puzder, resigned in 2017, but it takes more than a few years to totally forget or forgive an advert that, in the words of one social media user, "[set] feminism back by four decades" (via ABC).

Even in Hardee's post-sexy burger era, the restaurant (like all fast food chains) isn't totally without its shady secrets. For the customers picking up a Monster Combo or a Loaded Breakfast Burrito on a regular basis, there are a few things you may want to know before placing your next order. Here's what Hardee's doesn't want you to know about its menu.