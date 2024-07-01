What Nigella Lawson Eats Every Day

Nigella Lawson, the prolific chef and journalist, is well known within the world of food. She has worked as a restaurant critic, had her own food column in Vogue, and hosted a variety of shows on television, including "Simply Nigella" and "Nigella Express." She has also penned more than a dozen cookbooks. Lawson's career is obviously illustrious, and her decades of experience make her an expert on all things edible. But what does she herself like to eat? The answer is both as simple as roast chicken and as complex as cappuccino pavlova.

As it turns out, Lawson is a big believer in balance. She thinks that everything in moderation is a good thing — that is, she does not restrict her diet. It has taken her many years to figure out the exact line-up of food that works best for her, but by now, Lawson knows pretty well what she likes. This is everything we know about what Nigella Lawson eats in a day.