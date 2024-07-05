The Licorice Hack That Gives Your Cake A Stained Glass Effect

Is there anything more beautiful than a stained glass window? The mixture of colors and patterns make for a seriously stunning sight, and with the help of licorice, you can give the same effect to your next cake. As TikTok user @cheff_tok demonstrates, you specifically want black licorice laces for this decorating method.

Arrange the chewy candy in an abstract pattern across the surface of a cake coated in either a layer of white fondant or frosting. (If you are using the latter, try applying with a paper towel for an ultra smooth, clean cake frosting.) Then, when you're satisfied with your design, you can fill in the space between the licorice pieces with color, giving the confection a stained glass-inspired look.

Given that so many people hate the taste of black licorice in America, you might be scrunching up your face in disgust at the thought of using it to decorate a cake. However, the stringy candy is perfect for mimicking the lead came that is used to outline the colored glass in actual stained glass decor. Licorice laces can also be adjusted fairly easily until you are happy with the pattern you come up with. Still, if you want to get it right on the first try, you can always use the toothpick trick to lightly trace an outline of a stained glass pattern on the cake, and use it as a guide.