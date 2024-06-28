July Aldi Finds To Get Your Kids Fully Prepped For Summer Camp
Summer is officially here, the school year has drawn to a close, and many parents are preparing to send their kids to summer camp to enjoy some fun and sun. After all, camp is a place where children can make friends and boost their self-confidence (in addition to learning new skills, depending on the type of camp, and spending plenty of time outdoors). Whether they're attending a day camp or an overnight one, there are plenty of items kids might need, so parents everywhere are busy making their lists and preparing to stock up on supplies for their campers-to-be.
We got a sneak peek at some of the products that will be hitting Aldi shelves soon, and we compiled a few that might be just the thing to slip into your kids' backpacks so they're prepared for a great adventure. They can be the judge of whether or not any of the food items should make it onto our list of the most delicious Aldi finds of all time.
Crofton Bento Box with Ice Pack
If your kid is attending a camp that requires them to bring a lunch, it might be time to grab a new lunch box. This bento box, hitting stores July 10, retails for $9.99. It comes in four color variations — yellow and blue, purple and green, rainbow, and space-themed — and each comes with an ice pack to keep things cool. (Also, if you need a few lunch ideas kids will love, we've got you covered.)
Simply Nature PB&J Bites
Peanut butter and jelly make a classic sandwich combination, so why not incorporate those beloved flavors into a mess-free snack? These will be available starting July 24. For $5.99, you can grab a pack of six individual servings of this gluten-free, non-GMO treat so your kid can snack on these at camp all week long (or share them with all of their new friends).
Crane USA Sport Squeeze Bottle
Hydration is key when spending a bunch of time outside in the sun, so your kid will definitely need some kind of water bottle. This affordable option from Crane USA retails for just $3.99, and it debuts in stores on July 17. There are four patriotic designs available with various combinations of red, white, and blue hues, stars-and-stripes patterns, and bold "USA" graphics.
Simply Nature Almond Butter Filled Pretzels
These pretzel bites, available from July 10 onward, contain a tasty combination of sweet, savory, and salty thanks to the almond butter filling and the sprinkle of salt on the exterior. At $5.49 per bag, you might even want to buy two — one to pack for your kid, and one to munch on while you drive home from dropping them off at camp.
L&D Premium Kids Backpack
You'll need somewhere to put all of those snacks and water bottles your kid is bringing along to camp, and fortunately, Aldi has you covered there, as well. On shelves starting July 10, this $14.99 backpack is available in six different patterns tailored for children: animals, space, unicorns, rainbow swirls, sharks, and sports. So, whether you have an astronaut-in-training or an aquatic adventurer, they should find one they're eager to rock.
Choceur Mood Bar
If chocolate is on your kid's list of things they want to add pop rocks to but haven't yet, they'll definitely be eager to try this milk chocolate bar with popping candy. That said, Choceur's $1.69 chocolate bars are also available in the campfire-inspired milk chocolate s'more flavor, caramel milk chocolate, and — for your older campers — dark chocolate espresso. You can stock up starting July 24.
Crofton 32oz Stainless Steel Tumbler
Chances are, your kid will be sipping on water all day, and they'll want it to stay cool for as long as possible. That's where these Crofton tumblers with a 32-ounce capacity come in handy. They're hitting shelves on July 10, and for $7.99, you can pick them up in four different colors: Orchid Petal, Skyway, Moonlight Mauve, and December Sky.
Benton's Coconut Rolls
There are few flavors that exemplify summer quite like coconut, and this snack is perfect for kids with adventurous palates who love trying new flavor combinations. Available July 3, the $3.99 snack is made with real coconut milk and a sprinkle of sesame seeds to add a unique flavor note. The crunchy texture will appeal to children, and the absence of artificial colors or flavors may please some discerning parents.
Squishmallow Slides
Kids visiting overnight camps might want slides to wear around their cabin or to hit the shower in, and your Squishmallow-obsessed child will relish choosing their favorite variation of these $9.99 slides. Available starting July 17, they come with a unicorn, owl, cat, or bee Squishmallow figure printed on the comfortable, cushy slides, which are easy to slip on and off.
Bake Shop Cotton Candy Frosted Sugar Cookie
Cotton candy is another iconic summer flavor, and these frosted sugar cookies take inspiration from the fairground staple. Topped with colorful icing and sprinkles, they're hitting shelves on July 3 for $3.95 a box. They're a great sweet treat to slip into a lunch box, or alternatively, a fun snack for your child to share with their cabin mates.
Huntington Home Kids Shaped Pillow
Whether your kid wants to spruce up their bunk bed or stay comfortable on a long car ride, one of these novelty pillows might come in handy. Debuting on July 10 for $7.99, there are four available variations, including a unicorn with a metallic horn, a friendly shark, a rocket trailing plush flames, and a pastel rainbow with white clouds.
Clancy's Sweet Maui Onion or Chili Pepper Lime
Sweets like chocolate and candy are likely to melt when being lugged around in a backpack while your kid plays in the sun all day, which is why chips are a great alternative to fill those snacking needs. Clancy's has two fun flavors available starting July 17: sweet Maui onion and chili pepper lime. At $1.95 per bag, you just might be tempted to try both.
Crane USA Belt Bag
If a backpack is just a little too cumbersome for some adventurers, a belt bag offers the perfect alternative. Crane USA has an option with an adjustable waistband and easy clip closure that retails for $6.99 and comes in three color variations: black, blue, and the pictured patriotic print. It will be available starting July 17.