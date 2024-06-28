This Is, By Far, The Worst Taco Bell Chalupa We've Ever Seen

No, Taco Bell isn't testing a new black bean Chalupa shell — though you might think this once you see the Chalupa that Reddit user u/AdCharacter99 supposedly got from the chain today. "I ordered a Chalupa on Door Dash and this is what I received..." they wrote in a post to the Taco Bell subreddit on Friday, June 28, along with a photo of their grub, and let's just say you might not quieras Taco Bell after taking a look. Instead of receiving a Chalupa shell fried to a perfect golden-brown hue, the Redditor got a meal that was nearly black on the outside, seemingly signifying that it had been charred to a crisp.

While Reddit has been fuming over the chain not fully frying its Chalupa shells since last year, we can probably all agree that this amount of apparent frying is a little too extreme. "This looks disgusting," u/Flimsy_Measurement19 declared in response to what we are now going to refer to as Burntlupa-gate. "I don't expect people at a fast food chain to care TOO much but I mean, at least honor that people paid for the product," they added.

Still, some were able to find a bit of humor in the situation. "New Chocolate chalupa dropped," u/Lichebornes wrote. "I want the volcano menu back, not for my food to be cooked in one," another teased. Others suggested seeking out a refund or even taking the photo to X, formerly known as Twitter, to publicly shame the company.