7 Canned Pastas You Should Buy And 3 You Should Leave At The Store

For many people, Chef Boyardee is the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of canned pasta. The company has been making its famous products since 1928, and it sure hasn't stopped. Fans of the brand particularly love the Jumbo Spaghetti & Meatballs, as the website shows a rating of 4 stars for this canned pasta variation. A reviewer on the site named Cobbler Gobbler claims to have tried every canned pasta the company sells. When reviewing the Jumbo Spaghetti & Meatballs, they write, "Out of all of the spaghetti products that I have tasted so far, this one is by far my favorite. The meatballs included in this product have a very tasty flavor and the mouthfeel is pleasant and meaty."

On Amazon, the Jumbo Spaghetti & Meatballs product still reigns supreme, with a 4.4 star rating. In general, the reviewers comment on the great taste and good price. One hilarious review says, "I love these wonderful cans of spaghetti and meatballs. The meatballs are so large and plump that [it] makes your tongue want to slap your brains out."

Along with the great taste, this makes for a hearty meal. A can holds two servings with 280 calories and 11 grams of protein each, for around $2 depending on location. If you are rocking it on a budget and want something tasty that gives you the fuel you need, this is a great can to stock up on.