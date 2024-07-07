Are All Canned Foods High In Sodium?

Canned goods are great for their convenience and long shelf life, but many are also high in sodium. Packaged soups, for instance, were found by The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition to average 700 milligrams of sodium per cup in 2009. That is about 30% of the maximum daily sodium intake the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommends for adults. Keep in mind that we're not even addressing the specific issue of adding salt to food.

Sodium and salt are not the same thing, despite often being discussed interchangeably. Sodium is a chemical element that can be naturally present in food or, in the case of canned goods, added individually, while salt is the chemical compound sodium chloride, aka crystalized table salt. Your body needs the element sodium to function properly, but too much can lead to health problems like high blood pressure. However, you can cut back on the amount you're getting through canned goods by purchasing versions labeled "low sodium," "very low sodium," or "sodium-free." These claims are all regulated by the FDA and refer to canned items with 140, 35, and 5 milligrams of sodium per serving, respectively.

Still, you'll want to read the labels and nutrition facts carefully when picking from the various low-sodium canned goods options, as some labels aren't as promising as they may seem. "Reduced sodium," for example, only requires a minimum 25% reduction per serving, which ultimately isn't very much when a cup of soup packs 700 milligrams of the stuff.