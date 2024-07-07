Cheesy BBQ Beef Casserole Recipe

When you're looking for a way to prepare flavorful ingredients to feed a crowd, a pasta bake is an obvious solution. As Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins notes, "Busy schedules call for tasty meals without a lot of hassle." To assist in the search for meals that are quick and satisfying, she shares this BBQ beef casserole recipe. In this dish, a few easy homemade ingredients are "thrown together into a filling, cheesy, noodly, beefy, BBQy casserole. Bake it up, and voilá, you have a dinner that's stress-free and satisfying."

This hearty dish, with its balance of rich, saucy, and comforting flavors, is substantial enough to stand on its own. But if you want to add a fresh element, Watkins says, "I would 100% round this meal out with some veggies. Asparagus and/or green beans would be excellent." Of course, your favorite mixture of sauteed vegetables is an easy side. Watkins adds, "If you're absolutely done cooking, a crisp garden salad with a tangy vinaigrette would be aces."

If you're not feeding a crowd, "This is an easy recipe to scale down, being that the ingredients can easily be halved," Watkins says. Keep in mind that you'll want to use a smaller baking dish too, "That way you won't risk drying anything out and you can keep the baking time the same," she explains.