Take Your Meatball Sub To New Heights With Enchilada Sauce

Fans of the hit sitcom "Friends" know that Joey Tribbiani (portrayed by Matt LeBlanc) is a major fan of sandwiches, particularly meatball subs. In fact, in the Season 5 episode, "The One With The Ride Along," Tribbiani admits that he would even take a bullet for one of the handhelds packed with meatballs, marinara sauce, and cheese. If that's what the fictional funny man would do for a traditional meatball sub, we can only imagine what he might do for one that's been drenched in enchilada sauce.

The ingredient is just the thing to elevate a homemade meatball sub to new heights, and all you need to do to give the sando a Mexican-inspired twist is swap out the marinara for a classic red enchilada sauce, which you can get either from a can or make yourself using this easy recipe. It is often made with chiles, but when the sauce has a tomato base, you'll still get a hint of that sweetness that is found in marinara. The sauces may also share a handful of spices including oregano, garlic, and onion. However, the enchilada sauce packs even more flavor thanks to the addition of ingredients like cumin and chili powder.

You can also experiment with making your meatball subs verde-style with a green enchilada sauce. Sauce of this hue typically has green chilis like jalapeños and serranos at its base, which often renders it spicier than its darker counterpart.