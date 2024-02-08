You Don't Need Meat To Make Your Enchilada Hearty

This recipe, of course, can be taken as a template rather than something carved in stone. To translate the metaphor-speak, what we mean is that many of the ingredients can be swapped out at will, starting with the eponymous mushrooms. Brookes uses creminis, but white button mushrooms would be just fine, as would portobellos, shiitakes, or any other type of mushroom you're likely to find in the produce section. You can also swap out the red onion and bell pepper for a yellow onion and green pepper if you prefer these or you find that they're cheaper where you shop.

You can also change the cheese if you please. Cheddar is always good in enchiladas, true, but so is pepper jack. While either Swiss or gruyère would be a less-standard choice, both would work well with mushrooms. If you want your mushroom enchiladas to be even heartier, you can always make them less meat-free with the addition of ground beef, shredded chicken, or chorizo. Depending on how much meat you add, though, you'll probably need extra tortillas (or larger ones) to hold all of the extra filling.