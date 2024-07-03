Review: Little Caesars' Pineapple Pepsi Is Your Gateway To Hawaiian Pizza

We already know that quite a lot of pizza eaters enjoy pineapple on pizza, but where else does the tropical fruit dare to go? Little Caesars is putting our taste buds to the test and partnering with Pepsi for a limited time offering of pineapple Pepsi. This fruity flavored soda may just be the thing to quench the heat of the summer.

Pepsi debuted a limited quantity of its pineapple flavor back in 2020, and Little Caesars brought the vibrant cans back exclusively for the summer of 2023. While some Pepsi products have been massive fails, the previous iteration of pineapple Pepsi was a hit and quite a few pizza lovers raved about the pairing. Now the pizza company has wooed Pepsi into partnering once again to make the summer an explosion of sweet and savory flavors, this time in 20-ounce bottles.

Is this partnership's second coming as delectable as the first? I taste tested the exclusive, limited-time offering and found it to be quite the refreshing take on the classic soda and a great pair for pizza. Follow along for our full review and more information about this sweet drop.