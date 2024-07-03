Which Sodas Contain BVOs (And Why Are They Being Banned)?

On Tuesday, July 2, the FDA released an update about the regulation of BVO (brominated vegetable oil) in food. Going forward, this ingredient, found in many citrus and orange soda brands, will be banned for its adverse health effects. BVO is vegetable oil modified with bromine, a chemical that prevents the flavors in citrus-flavored sodas from separating. Bromine is also used in flame retardants to help prevent objects like furniture and building materials from catching fire.

Fortunately, not many food products contain bromine due to previous awareness of the health risks and strict FDA regulations surrounding the product. BVO used to be in Gatorade and Mountain Dew (which is why Mountain Dew has been banned in some other countries) until PepsiCo announced it would start working to remove the ingredient in 2014. Today, products like Sun Drop Citrus Soda, HEB Orange Burst, Giant Orange Soda, Food Lion Diet Orange Soda, multiple flavors of D&G Genuine Jamaican Soda, some other store-brand sodas, and more contain BVO. Check a product's ingredient list to find out if BVO is still present — at least, in the near future; soon enough, there won't be any need.

The FDA's new regulation on BVO comes after a proposed ban on the substance in November 2023. The ban will now take effect on August 2, 2024, but it will give manufacturers one year after that date to remove BVO from their products and eliminate any old inventory containing the substance.