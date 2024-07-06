The Highest And Lowest Quality Frozen Cakes You'll Find At The Store

Anyone with an indomitable sweet tooth will agree that there is nothing more satisfying than realizing you already have a dessert on hand to tackle sudden onset sugar cravings. While nothing beats a homemade cake, there are plenty of delicious frozen cakes in the freezer aisle of your local grocery store that come pretty darn close — perfect for everything from entertaining guests, to giving you the post-dinner sugar fix you deserve.

But these cakes are not always made from sugar, spice, and everything nice. Like the majority of store-bought desserts, frozen cakes can be incredibly processed. Aside from the obvious components of eggs, butter, sugar, and flour, plenty of those stocked in stores are also stuffed with low-quality ingredients that you are not likely to find listed in an actual cookbook. Fortunately, some of the offerings out there are higher quality than others. We put our sugar-crazed brain aside for a second to inspect the ingredients in several popular store-bought frozen cakes and help you choose your next sweet treat.