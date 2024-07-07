11 Food Storage Bags You Should Buy And 3 You Should Avoid

Not all food storage bags are created equally, so we've created a guide to help you decide which to buy and which to avoid. They all have subtle differences. Even within the better brands, you might find something that appeals to you more than the others.

Not every company is forthcoming with information about what its bags are made from. So, you might want to gravitate towards ones that are transparent about the material and quality of the bags. Food storage bags come at different price points, with name brands and ones with special qualities often costing more. However, almost no brand is without a few negative reviews since occasional faulty bags make it through the inspection process. Yet, we know you want to avoid the ones that have a high percentage of bad reviews. As companies have perfected their products, there are fewer and fewer bad bags on the market, but there are still ones you'll want to avoid.