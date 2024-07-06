The Scrambled Pancake Trend Proves You Shouldn't Always Trust TikTok

A wise internet user will consume information with a grain of salt. The same idea applies to the many cooking hacks, tips, and recipes that are shared online. There are plenty of controversial food trends on TikTok (like hyper-realistic cake), many of which are either fabricated to gain views or start off as jokes. Such is the case with the scrambled pancake trend, a joke that some people took too seriously.

A scrambled pancake, as shown in a viral TikTok video with nearly 20 million views as of this writing, is pancake batter poured onto a hot pan and scrambled like an egg. The result is small, uneven chunks of cooked pancake batter that can be piled onto a plate and served with typical accompaniments like syrup and berries. But there's a plot twist: The creator @archivedchef made their video as a joke, concluding with, "Psych. Do not try this, and it was not good." The undetectable sarcasm that started the video made many believe that the creator was, in fact, serious about scrambling up pancake batter, but it seems as though no one stayed for the final reveal. A significant percentage of the video's 12,500 comments took scrambled pancakes seriously and left their appalled opinions in the comment section.