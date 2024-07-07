No, You Can't Save Overripe Watermelon (But Don't Throw It Away Just Yet)

Watermelons are not so hard to pick out if you know how to tell if a watermelon is good. Signs like a big yellow field spot and a resonant thump can help ensure you don't waste money on something rubbery or dull. Watermelons also don't ripen once they are picked off the vine, so you get what you get. However, let's say you overshot it and end up with an overripe watermelon. As long as it's not too overripe, there are good ways to repurpose it.

We spoke to Rachel Syngo about overripe watermelons and what to do with them. Syngo is the chief marketing officer of The National Watermelon Promotion Board (Watermelon.org), which promotes watermelons and supports watermelon farmers through research and education. First and foremost, Sygno cautions against using an overly overripe watermelon. "Like all fresh foods, if it looks or smells bad, it's best to properly dispose of it," she explains, adding, "After purchasing a watermelon from a store or farmer's market, it should be consumed within seven days."

With enough heat, fruits can rot, grow mold, and essentially ferment as their sugars convert to alcohol. Otherwise, overripe watermelons are perfect for smoothies and juices "up until the point that the watermelon starts to have any pungent sour smell." Smoothies and juices can mask the undesirable mushy texture of an overripe watermelon while capitalizing on its still-fruity flavor and sweetness. It's a win-win situation that results in plenty of refreshing treats.