Chain Restaurant Pasta Salad Ranked From Worst To Best, According To Reviews

Despite there being minimal cooking involved, pasta salad is a finicky thing. The pasta needs to be perfectly cooked, not a touch too chewy. On the other hand, overcooked pasta will fall apart when mixed with a sauce or dressing, leading to a mushy mess. Then there's the matter of getting the flavors just right 一 nobody wants a bland salad or a bowl of ingredients that don't mesh well together. And, although it's served cold, a good pasta salad still needs to taste fresh.

Though mostly confined to creations at the salad bar or potluck cooking, pasta salad is a mainstay at many delis and fast casual eateries. But the truth is that not every restaurant consistently executes the dish, however easy it may seem to make. Admittedly, maybe it's because it seems so simple that expectations are higher. Whatever the case, we put together a list of chain restaurants that serve some form of pasta salad, whether it be as a main course or a side dish. We then ranked each one from worst to best according to customer reviews, but more on this process later (see the methodology section). We hope this list helps you find the perfect pasta salad or at least gives you some ideas for creating your own delicious version at home.