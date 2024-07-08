The Best Cocktail To Pair With A Tofu Scramble

Beloved for its seemingly magical abilities to mimic the texture and flavor of scrambled eggs, tofu scramble is a staple of vegan and vegetarian menus. While the soy-based dish is delightful on its own, the right beverage can take the experience to a whole new level. According to Priya Rao, also known as The Social Herbivore, the mimosa is the ideal cocktail to complement a tofu scramble, which is one of the best ways to cook with tofu. Rao, a renowned vegan food consultant, TV host, and co-author of "The Social Herbivore: Perfect Pairings for Plant-based Cuisine," shared her insights on this delicious duo with Mashed, emphasizing the mimosa's versatility and simplicity.

"Since [tofu scramble is] generally a breakfast or brunch dish, I'd choose a mimosa," Rao explains. A classic mimosa recipe calls for equal parts champagne and chilled orange juice, boasting a light, bubbly palate and thirst-quenching, citrusy notes. The effervescence of the champagne adds a lively touch that contrasts beautifully with the creamy texture of the tofu. Also, tofu scramble is often seasoned with various spices, herbs, and flavor-boosting ingredients like black salt and nutritional yeast to generate that impressively imitative "eggy" profile enjoyed by omnivores and carnivores alike. The effortless yet sophisticated mimosa is the perfect balance of sweetness and acidity for most brunch fare, including a hearty tofu scramble.