Store-Bought Yogurt Brands Made With The Highest And Lowest Quality Ingredients, According To A Nutritionist

Looking for store-bought yogurt brands, it's easy to lose track of which options are most nutritious and end up snagging the ones that simply taste good.

While we aren't against a delicious-tasting yogurt, there's a bit more to the story when it comes to selecting the right pick. That's why we've consulted Lisa Richards, a certified nutrition coach and creator of The Candida Diet, to help you determine which yogurt selections are worth your buck and which you should leave sitting on shelf. She has set guidelines about the ingredients you'll want to avoid when you're selecting a yogurt brand, and how much protein or sugar should be present in a serving.

From added sugar to Vitamin D, you might be surprised at how much there is to consider about the most popular yogurt brands on the market today. So let's explore which yogurt brands are made with the highest- and lowest-quality ingredients, according to a nutritionist.