10 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Grilling Baked Potatoes

"Your grill shouldn't be too hot or too cold," says Brian Theis. It's a bit of a "Goldilocks and the Three Bears" scenario; if the grill is too hot, your baked potatoes will burn, if the grill is too cold, it will take forever to cook. The grill temperature has to be just right, and is an important step in setting up your grill. When Theis bakes potatoes in the oven, his ideal oven temperature and time is 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 70 minutes. "I want my grill to be at a similar temperature and of course will be closely monitoring the baking progress," he says. Theis admits that the cooking time on the grill will vary because grills and their temperatures can be even more different than ovens. "It could take anywhere from 45 minutes to a little over an hour. The first time with a new grill, I'd watch closely and use a thermometer, the fork test, or a squeeze with a potholder to monitor progress. When familiar with the result, take the same approach the next time."

"We pre-heat the grill initially to between 200-220 degrees Fahrenheit for the smoke portion of the recipe," explains Nicole Johnson. "If you use the microwave to pre-cook your potatoes you can skip this step. Then I turn the heat up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. We tend to smoke with fruit woods like cherry or apple, or a good 'competition' blend pellet. Really though, any wood typically used for smoking food will work for this."

