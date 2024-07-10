12 Bundt Cake Recipes To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Bundt cakes have certainly been having a moment in recent years, perhaps spurred on by the expansion of the popular Nothing Bundt Cakes chain. While Nothing Bundt has been around since the late '90s, the cakes themselves date back to the 1950s when the first Bundt-branded ring-shaped ones were produced. For this reason, Bundt cakes manage to be both charmingly retro and contemporary at the same time. What we like best about them, however, is that you don't need to be a cake-decorating pro to make them look good. All you need is a good pan-release spray to remove the cake in one piece, then a simple sprinkling of powdered sugar or a drizzle of glaze is enough to make it as photogenic as it is flavorful.

The recipes on this list are all baked in a Bundt pan — and yes, they are all cakes, too — but within those parameters they're a fairly diverse lot. We have a decorative holiday cake, a 1970s classic, and an old favorite given a makeover in a new pan. Yes, there's even a copycat from everyone's favorite Bundt cake franchise, too. (Nothing Bundt is assured of that status by virtue of being the only one we're aware of that stakes out this hyperspecialty.)