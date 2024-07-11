Expert Food Pairings To Go With Your Hard Cider

Beer tastes pretty much like beer, and by now we're all used to pairing the stuff with everything from burgers to banana cream pie. Hard cider, however, poses more of a dilemma on account of its decidedly apple-y flavor. What goes well with apple juice, after all: Captain Crunch and Lunchables? As hard cider is booze, it seems better suited towards a more adult food pairing, so we at Mashed consulted with an expert: Richard Yi who makes the stuff at Brooklyn Cider House and Twin Star Orchards (the latter being located in New Paltz, New York). Yi is a second-generation cider guy, as his dad, Peter Yi, is the head cider maker and co-founder of the aforementioned cideries.

As Yi tells us, "The amazing thing about ciders is that they are very diverse. Much like wine, there are certain ciders that pair better with foods than others." Many popular hard cider brands, such as Angry Orchard and Woodchuck, tend to be on the sweet side, and Yi recommends pairing them with tacos or spicy Thai dishes.