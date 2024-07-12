The Origins Of Greek Hot Dog Sauce
Hot dog connoisseurs know there are nearly endless ways to top a frank. Whether you prefer a neon green relish-topped Chicago-style hot dog, a Carolina-style slaw dog with chili and onions, or any of the many other regional hot dog styles, there's something for everyone. However, even the biggest frank lovers may be unfamiliar with hot dogs topped by a unique sauce that was originated via Greek immigrants all over the United States in the early 1900s.
While Greek-style hot dogs are available across the entire country and often feature Greek classics like feta cheese, spinach, and tzatziki, this is decidedly not what we're talking about. Greek hot dog sauce is made with ground meat (the fattier, the better), lots of warm spices, and (sometimes) tomato sauce. According to Becky Mercuri's "Great American Hot Dog Book," we likely have Greek immigrants to thank for what we now think of as chili dogs. Variations of the ground beef-based Greek sauce served as the inspiration for everything from Coney Island hot dogs and Michigan dogs to the unique, Mediterranean-spiced Cincinnati chili used to top both hot dogs and spaghetti in that region.
Greek sauce is more than chili
There's no denying that Greek sauce shares many characteristics with typical hot dog chili, but it's way more than that. While many variations of Greek sauce still exist in parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, the exact blend and proportion of spices that make Greek sauce is kept incredibly secret. The shops that serve it each have a unique spin on the sauce, but there are some unifying characteristics.
The fattiness of the beef (or sometimes lamb) in Greek sauce is important because much of the sauce's flavor comes from the grease released when the meat is cooked. The spices are also different from what most Americans think of when we imagine chili recipes. In addition to the more expected cumin and cayenne pepper, Greek sauce usually also contains allspice and cinnamon. Greek sauce-topped hot dogs typically have mustard and onions on top, too, the same way the hot dogs were served by Greek street vendors in the early 1900s, but it's the sauce that really takes center stage.
While places like Erie, Pennsylvania, are still known for their Greek hot dogs with eponymous sauce, they're not easy to find in other parts of the country. Luckily, Gordon's Butcher & Market in Erie — for instance — ships a Greek Dog Box nationwide, complete with an entire quart of Greek sauce, so we can all experience the stuff that started it all.