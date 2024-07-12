The Origins Of Greek Hot Dog Sauce

There's no denying that Greek sauce shares many characteristics with typical hot dog chili, but it's way more than that. While many variations of Greek sauce still exist in parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, the exact blend and proportion of spices that make Greek sauce is kept incredibly secret. The shops that serve it each have a unique spin on the sauce, but there are some unifying characteristics.

The fattiness of the beef (or sometimes lamb) in Greek sauce is important because much of the sauce's flavor comes from the grease released when the meat is cooked. The spices are also different from what most Americans think of when we imagine chili recipes. In addition to the more expected cumin and cayenne pepper, Greek sauce usually also contains allspice and cinnamon. Greek sauce-topped hot dogs typically have mustard and onions on top, too, the same way the hot dogs were served by Greek street vendors in the early 1900s, but it's the sauce that really takes center stage.

While places like Erie, Pennsylvania, are still known for their Greek hot dogs with eponymous sauce, they're not easy to find in other parts of the country. Luckily, Gordon's Butcher & Market in Erie — for instance — ships a Greek Dog Box nationwide, complete with an entire quart of Greek sauce, so we can all experience the stuff that started it all.