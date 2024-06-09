The Ingredient That Makes Chicago Hot Dog Relish Neon Green

If you ever find yourself in the Windy City, you'll likely stumble upon a few iconic hot dog joints. The Chicago-style hot dog is a regional gem known for being "dragged through the garden" — a phrase that describes the medley of veggies and condiments that adorn the all-beef frank nestled between a poppy-seed bun. The lineup of toppings includes diced white onions, tomato wedges, sport peppers, a dill pickle spear, yellow mustard (absolutely no ketchup), a dash of celery salt, and the brightest of the bunch — neon green sweet pickle relish.

The traditional recipe for the eye-catching relish, which was originally developed by Vienna Beef, features tangy, sweet, finely chopped pickled cucumbers. However, the cukes' natural green color doesn't measure up to the relish's definitive fluorescence. To achieve the characteristic vibrant shade, a small amount of blue food coloring is added to the mixture.

Although artificial food additives are a topic of concern among health-conscious consumers, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has deemed several synthetic dyes safe for consumption. Of course, dressing your hot dog with the neon green relish isn't required, especially since the blue dye doesn't affect the flavor. It merely amplifies the visual appeal of the handheld meal. So, what exactly was the inspiration behind the radiant relish?