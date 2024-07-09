Meet Wally's: The Missouri Convenience Store That Looks A Little Too Familiar

Texas-based Buc-ee's has locations throughout the South, although most are in Texas. Well-known and beloved within the state, Buc-ee's is much more than a place to fuel up and use the restroom. One Texan on Reddit compares the marketing to Disney and describes the anticipation a carload of kids may get as they see upcoming signs along the highway. And once you arrive, "You see this giant sign with the beaver on it rising out of the ground, and then this massive gas station — like operating on an industrial scale — and the bathrooms are spotless with individual hand sanitizers at every urinal. They place roasted nuts in the entrance so that's the first thing you smell when [you walk] in. And there's a giant wall of beef jerky and a wall of soda fountains and a guy in a Buc-ee's costume walking around dancing."

Wally's, on the other hand, doesn't get quite the amount of rave reviews nor does it appear to have as devoted of a fan base as Buc-ee's. But perhaps it just hasn't been around long enough to pick up a fan base yet. One person said on Reddit of Wally's, "It's big enough to stretch your legs in the AC, has multiple hot food and snack options, plus trinkets for anyone that wants one." While another commented, "Lots of fun on a road trip."