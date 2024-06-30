10 Unique ICEE Flavors That You've Probably Never Heard Of

There is nothing more refreshing on a hot summer day than cooling off with the cold and sugary concoction known as the ICEE. Invented in Kansas by accident in the late 1950s — Dairy Queen owner Omar Knedlik was simply trying to quickly cool a soda can when it came out as slush. The reason for the slushie drink can be explained by chemistry. The drink is a supercooled liquid. Knedlik and his customers liked the slushy beverage so much that he cobbled together a makeshift ICEE machine using a car's air conditioning.

In 1965, 7-Eleven licensed the ICEE machine, renamed the drinks as Slurpees and the frosty beverage grew even more popular. But we aren't here to talk about Slurpees. Instead, we are taking a look at some of the wild and unique ICEE flavors concocted by the ICEE Company that have come and gone over the years. The ICEE Company boasts more than 150 unique flavors but only about 30 flavors are available at any given time. We've rounded up 10 of the most interesting flavors that may or may not be available at an ICEE machine near you.