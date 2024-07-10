All The Air Fryer Egg Cooking Hacks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Air fryers have boomed in popularity over the past few years and for a good reason. They are incredibly convenient, great for small spaces (hello apartments and dorm rooms!), and can help you make healthier alternatives to deep fried foods. It's a fun appliance to have, and exploring different recipes and concoctions is a rite of passage for an air fryer owner. It's like having a grown-up easy bake oven, and what could be better than that?

If you think that eggs are only reserved for the stovetop, or you don't want to deal with the dreaded clean up time after cooking eggs in the oven, then it's time to take a chance and use your air fryer. With so many air fryer recipes posted on TikTok, you can use all the endless possibilities of simple, egg-cooking magic that lies ahead.

From hard boiled, scrambled, muffins, burritos, omelets, and more — the possibilities are endless for cooking eggs in the air fryer. We spoke to a handful of experts who have experience with this method of cooking eggs, and they shared some great hacks and insights that'll help you nail your air fryer egg recipes.