How To Clean Hot Sauce Stains

Hot sauces, whether of the gourmet or grocery store variety, come in heat levels ranging from barely there to more pain than flavor (like these world's hottest sauces) and in colors covering the stoplight spectrum. One thing the red, yellow, and green sauces have in common is that they're all pretty tough to wash out of fabric. If you have a hot sauce stain on your shirt, the first step is to scrape off any excess that's yet to penetrate the fabric. This can be done with a spoon or knife — in other words, no special tools needed, although you should avoid using a serrated steak knife or hacksaw that might snag the fabric.

The next step involves flushing the back of the stain with cool water, since the less sauce remains in the fabric, the better. Once that's done, apply diluted white vinegar (distilled, not wine), liquid laundry detergent, or dish soap to the stain. If you're using either kind of soap, allow it to sit for 10 to 15 minutes to give it a chance to do its stain-busting thing. Once you've got the stain as light as it's going to get, wash the garment as usual, perhaps with a spritz of stain remover. Do not put it in the dryer though, unless you're 100% sure the stain is gone because heat sets stains. If you still see hot sauce when the shirt comes out of the washing machine, rinse and repeat the stain-removing steps.