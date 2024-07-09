Taco Bell's Retirement Community, Explained

While The Cantinas may not be a real retirement community, it is a real place. Exclusively for members of the Taco Bell Rewards program, the event will be held August 17 to 18 in San Diego, California. Unfortunately — if this event appeals to you but you happen to be busy those dates — The Cantinas is a pop-up, not a permanent installation. It's possible if the event is successful Taco Bell will recreate the experience in other cities in the future, but at this moment there do not appear to be any plans to do so.

A day pass to The Cantinas will run you $50 for two people (technically, each Taco Bell Rewards member purchases one ticket that comes with a plus one), and gets you acess to the event from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday or 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. If you'd prefer to spend the full weekend, tickets are $150 for two people — again, the Taco Bell Rewards member and their plus one. You can only score one ticket per person, so if you're planning to try to go with a crew, make sure each rewards member is assigned a buddy.

Booking will be available starting on July 16 at noon Eastern time through the Taco Bell app, you must be signed in to your rewards account to be able to access the page. There will be 45 total weekend memberships and 70 day passes (35 per day).